Zack Snyder thinks TV is ‘way riskier,’ names ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ as examples

Zack Snyder believe TV has more content freedom than movies now. The Batman v. Superman director cited HBO hit series Euphoria and Netflix’s Korean hit Squid Game as examples of cinematic innovation.

Snyder appeared on Anthony and Joe Russo’s new Pizza Film School podcast and said, “I think we’re in a real golden age of TV in the sense that TV shows are much better at showing you something that you’ve never seen before, or catching you off balance or making a turn that you didn’t see coming.”

“They’re way riskier. ‘Euphoria,’ for instance, I was just watching the show [and] it’s just unbelievable. That show shouldn’t exist; it’s so good. And that’s the kind of thing I watch that show and go, ‘This movie would never get made; this movie can’t exist,’” he explained.

The Army of the Dead director added, “You could imagine ‘Squid Game’ coming here as a movie; it would be an arthouse [film], maybe. ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ take you to places where you have no idea where you are going or what’s happening, and I think that’s what people want.”

Joe Russo agreed with Snyder and said TV is very “different” in terms of emotional attachment to characters.