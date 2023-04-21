World Earth Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on April 22?

(Representational) Person holding world globe facing mountain.— Pexels

From tiny microorganisms to humans and giant whales, all forms of life reside on the beautiful planet Earth. This planet provides them with all the essentials required for a healthy and happy life, such as shelter, food, air, and other necessities.

Earth is often referred to as "Mother Earth" because of its nurturing qualities. However, unfortunately, due to our selfish desires, we have started to harm the planet. It is crucial to provide proper attention and care to Earth's failing health. To protect the planet from issues such as pollution and deforestation, people celebrate Earth Day on April 22. As we continue to plant more trees, our planet will become a healthier and better place to live in.

First Earth Day

In 1970, a senator from Wisconsin in the United States initiated the first Earth Day event to raise public consciousness about environmental problems. Rallies were organised across the United States, and by the end of the year, the US federal government established the Environmental Protection Agency. By 1990, Earth Day had attracted participants from more than 140 countries.

Over time, this movement gained momentum and now has over one billion people observing this day with great enthusiasm every year, with participation from approximately 192 countries.

Why is Earth Day celebrated in April?

This particular event was selected for this month due to a unique reason.

The reason is that the southern hemisphere is presently experiencing autumn, while the northern hemisphere is experiencing spring. In the United States, the months of March, April, and May mark the arrival of the spring season. During this period, schools and universities offer their students spring breaks, which encourages many young individuals to participate in the event. In the United States, the first Earth Day saw the participation of approximately 10,000 elementary and secondary schools, 2,000 colleges and universities, and hundreds of towns.

Theme of Earth Day 2023

Every year, Earth Day is commemorated with a different theme that highlights the various challenges facing our planet. According to earthday.org, the official global organiser of the event, the theme for Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in Our Planet".

The aim is to encourage institutions, governments, businesses, and more than one billion participants to focus on improving the health of our planet. The organisation believes that safeguarding the planet's health is the responsibility of every individual.