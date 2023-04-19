Prince Harry to miss coronation concert because of Katy Perry?

Katy Perry might be a reason that Prince Harry has chosen to avoid the musical extravaganza set to be the day after King Charles III's Coronation at Windsor Castle as the American Idol judge and the Duke of Sussex have an unlikely history together.

Perry made some flirty comments towards the Harry in 2012 when Graham Norton asked if the Duke had added Katy to the Queen's Jubilee guest list personally and Katy replied: " Prince Harry? He's a hot ginger isn't he."



When comedian Ross Noble reminded Katy of Harry's love of the ladies, she added: "I'd be open to that."

When fellow guest at the time, Cheryl spoke about rumours that she and Harry had been talking, Katy shouted: "Get off my man!"

After Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in 2018, the singer also made a critical comment about the former Suits actress' wedding dress which has led to Meghan reportedly having a "grudge" against the Teenage Dream hitmaker.

During a promotional tour in the US for American Idol, Katy said Meghan "would’ve done one more fitting" for her wedding dress.



In relation to the comment, a source told the Daily Star : "Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge. While the comment wasn't meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle."

It has been confirmed that Harry would be inside Westminster Abbey to see King Charles and Queen Camilla being crowned on may 6 but has reportedly told his father he won't stay for the weekend of celebrations.

Harry would be returning for the King’s big day but it will only be a fleeting visit. The Duke will also miss the Coronation concert, where Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That and Freya Ridings will enthrall the audience with their performances.