Prince Harry problem is akin to ‘applying a few Mickey Mouse band aids over a bullet wound’

By Web Desk
April 19, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe the problems that Prince Harry harbors “is akin to applying a few Mickey Mouse band aids over a bullet wound.”

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.au, “In hindsight dodging the actual problem was like applying a few Mickey Mouse band aids over a bullet wound.”

“Charles’ number one job as King, along with slapping his royal warrant on pots of marmalade and keeping the souvenir industry afloat, is to protect the monarchy and right now the two biggest threats to the institution’s health and wellbeing are members of his very own family.”