India's Mohammed Siraj reveals ‘corruption’ in national cricket

Mohammed Siraj. — AFP/File

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj has alleged that a "corrupt approach" was taken during the ODI series between India and Australia in March this year.

Siraj — who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the alleged corruption.

A man sought inside information from Siraj on the matches after losing a lot of money. The pacer got a call and promptly reported the matter to BCCI officials, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost a large sum of money and approached Siraj for inside information," a senior BCCI source told the Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

The suspect has been arrested by law enforcement authorities and is being interrogated.

The Indian board's code of conduct binds officials and players to report a corrupt approach. Even failure to report can result in players being sanctioned.

"It is acknowledged that the fight against corruption requires prompt reporting of all such approaches and any unnecessary delay in doing so may undermine the effectiveness with which the ACU BCCI and other relevant anti-corruption bodies can protect the integrity of the sport.

"It is acknowledged that the assessment of whether there had been an 'unnecessary delay' in each case will depend on its own circumstances, but it is always unacceptable (and will therefore constitute 'unnecessary delay') for a Participant to wait until after the match in respect of which he/she was invited to engage in Corrupt Conduct before reporting that approach to the ACU BCCI," the BCCI's anti-corruption code says.