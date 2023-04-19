Fox News had a day that was awful, unpleasant, and full of difficulties, according to late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel. This was mainly due to the network's defamation settlement of $787.5 million, which he claims is evidence that dishonesty does not lead to success.



“No company in America had a worse day than Fox News,” Kimmel said during Tuesday night’s show. Although some may argue that Fox News settling a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million was a victory for Tucker Carlson and his colleagues, Kimmel believes that the settlement amount will still inflict significant damage on the network. “It will require a lot of reverse mortgage commercials to pay for that,” he quipped.

Despite recognising Fox News as the primary antagonist in the situation, Jimmy Kimmel does not believe that Dominion Voting Systems should be entirely exonerated.

“We naively thought this was about making Fox News take responsibility for destroying their reputation because that’s what they told us,” Kimmel said of Dominion. “But when a big enough number was written on a piece of paper and slid across the table, all that ethical stuff seemed to become secondary.”

As per Kimmel's assertion, this indicates that those who intentionally deceived their gullible audience, causing significant harm to the democratic system, can simply move on without offering any explanation. They don't have to apologise or testify, and can continue wreaking havoc on the country while Dominion and its legal team profit from the settlement.