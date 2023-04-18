Jennifer Lopez turns heads in royal blue dress while promoting ‘The Mother’

File footage

Jennifer Lopez began promotional drive for her upcoming Netflix film The Mother on Monday.

The Shotgun Wedding star, 53, channeled glamor and grace. She looked stunning as she cut an elegant figure in a sheer royal blue dress while promoting her upcoming action flick.

J. Lo flashed a glimpse of her toned legs in the pleated dress, detailed with ruffles, long sheer sleeves, and a turtle neck.

For the latest promotions, the Hustlers star opted for The Alexandre Vauthier haute couture number and paired it with knee-high boots in colour.

Lopez styled her blonde locks in a loose ponytail. She finished off her glam look with heavy silver accessories and neutral glam makeup.

Taking to her Instagram, the Marry Me star shared her latest promo shooting for the upcoming Netflix film.

Lopez starrer The Mother is helmed by director Niki Caro, who previously directed the critically acclaimed film Whale Rider and Disney's live-action Mulan.

Besides J. Lo, the Mother also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Gael García Bernal and Omari Hardwick. The film will stream on Netflix on May 12, 2023.