Mohammad Rizwan to play against New Zealand tonight: PCB

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan attempts to sweep the ball during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, on April 15, 2023. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday night announced that the Green Shirts' opening batter Mohammad Rizwan will play in the third T20 International (T20) of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

"Mohammad Rizwan has been deemed fit for the third T20I against New Zealand tonight by the team's medical panel," the board said in a brief statement.

The wicketkeeper's participation in today's match was in doubt as sources said that he was suffering from persistent back pain caused by an injury he sustained in the second T20I.

The batter sustained a back injury on Saturday while playing a shot but continued till the seventh over of New Zealand’s run-chase before leaving the field. Mohammad Haris was expected to replace him.

The sources had said that though Rizwan's injury was not serious, there was a greater possibility that the right-handed batter would be rested as a precautionary measure.

Triumphant Pakistan will try to notch their third successive win to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan pocketed back-to-back wins over New Zealand with a 88- and 38-run victory over the tourists in the first and second T20Is.

Though New Zealand lost both matches fair and square, in the second game they showed promise with a better performance.

The way Kiwis showed a fighting spirit they would try and make a comeback in this game to reduce the lead taken by Pakistan.

Being 0-2 down in the five-match series, the visitors have an uphill task at their hands to script a comeback in the remaining three games.

New Zealand still have a chance to save this series but for that, they need to win all the remaining three T20 matches.

The Black Caps on both occasions failed to stop Pakistan from scoring runs. Matt Henry was the only successful bowler from their side with a hat-trick in the opening match and two wickets in the second.