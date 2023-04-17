Lewis Capaldi: 'I still enjoy reading reviews of my music'

Lewis Capaldi said he enjoyed reading reviews, especially the “bad ones.”
During an interview with The Independent, the 26-year-old said, “I still enjoy reading reviews of my music… even the bad ones,” he said. “Thomas H Green of The Arts Desk said I sound like a constipated Hozier’ and I thought that was hilarious.”
He continued, “I think I sound more like a Paolo Nutini knockoff. Or like if Adele was a guy and not as good.”
Later in the interview, the Before You Go singer also defended Ed Sheeran from unjust criticism, “I’d say that Ed has been at it a lot longer than me, and he does get a lot of unfair criticism,” Capaldi said. “I think he’s one of the best songwriters of the past 30 years. But I think he gets overlooked because of his popularity.”
The singer also said that Netflix's documentary How I'm Feeling led him to understand how Tourette's is putting a massive strain on his life.
Speaking to The Independent, the Bruises singer said, "I didn't realise how much my anxiety and Tourette's was taking over my life until I watched [Pearlman's footage] back."
The singer continued, "When I saw the first draft, it was so depressing, I was surprised I didn't die at the end! I mean, there's always the sequel."
Taylor Swift returned on Eras Tour on Thursday after a brief hiatus
Priscilla and her daughter Lisa Marie remained at odds until the death of latter on January 12, 2023
Taylor Swift work was compared to William Shakespeare
Beyoncé record label, Parkwood Entertainment, signed Chloe Bailey in 2015
The release of the album on April 21st will be accompanied by his first-ever solo documentary
They previously teamed up with their label mates Red Velvet for the festive song 'Beautiful Christmas'