King Charles coronation: thousands of armed forces personnel to feature in historic event

Over 6,000 men and women from the British Armed Forces will take part in the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, in what is set to be the largest ceremonial operation in decades.



Sailors, soldiers and aviators from across the UK and the Commonwealth will accompany the King and the Queen Consort in two magnificent processions from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back, with a flypast of more than 60 aircraft providing a fitting tribute to the new Sovereign.

Elsewhere across the UK and on King’s ships at sea, Gun Salutes will be fired to mark the formal crowning of the monarch.

In all corners of the Union, including at firing stations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, gun salutes will sound at the moment of the King’s Coronation to celebrate the historic moment.

Featuring more than 400 personnel, across 13 locations and deployed Royal Navy ships, 21 rounds will fire to mark the Coronation with the exception of The Tower of London and Horse Guards Parade, where a 62 round salute and a six-gun salvo will fire respectively.