Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing ‘core tenants of good crisis PR’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of abandoning their understanding of good PR tactics in midst of crises.
These claims and admissions have made by PR expert Edward Coram-James.
His admissions were shared during an interview with Express UK.
There, he started it all off by saying, “The decision for Harry to attend the coronation, but Meghan to stay away, is an example of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not learning from their previous PR [and] reputation management errors.”
“One of the core tenants of good PR and crisis comms is to find a message and stick to it, but also to be able to pivot if necessary.”
“The Duke and Duchess have not had a consistent message. On the one hand, they have been attacking the institution of royalty.”
