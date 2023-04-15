'Barry' star Bill Hader shares hilarious on-set story while filming pivotal scene

Bill Hader of HBO’s hit series Barry recently detailed an amusing behind-the-scenes story that took place while shooting the highly crucial prank scene on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

The scene is an intense one that acts as a turning point in the show, leading to Barry’s arrest. However ahead of the filming of the scene, actor Henry Winkler who plays Barry’s acting coach had a question to ask, about cake.

“We shot a scene where I got arrested…where he set me up to get arrested. We're shooting the scene and it’s a really big thing, and I’m explaining it to him.. “They’re going to put me in handcuffs and you’re the one who’s going to give me that look” and he goes: “At what point do I tell the crew that I brought Bundt cake.”

“Why don’t we tell them after we shoot it”, Hader recalls responding. To which Winkler said: “Right because if we tell them before… they will be thinking …Bundt cake”

Bill Hader and Alec Berg are the creators of the HBO hit Barry which first aired in 2018. The show follows the story of Barry Berkman, a hitman who goes to Los Angeles to carry out a job but ends up enrolling in an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau.

Through his experiences in the class, Barry starts to question his life choices and tries to leave his criminal past behind. However, his past actions continue to haunt him and he struggles to escape his former life as a killer.