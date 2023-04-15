Meghan Markle friend reacts over King Charles coronation concert lineup

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has reacted after it was confirmed Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be among those performing at a concert to mark King Charles coronation.



Commenting on BBC’s report on Twitter, the author of Finding Freedom tweeted, “I’d have been shocked if Katy Perry and Lionel Richie weren’t taking part.

“Two years ago Charles appointed Perry as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund. And Richie has been a global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust International since 2019.”

A televised Coronation Concert is being held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London, on May 7 -- the day after Charles is officially crowned king.

But recent reports have said that a number of big-name stars have turned down the gig, including Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls.

They are said to have declined because of scheduling clashes or touring commitments.