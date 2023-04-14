Raghav Juyal reveals the reason behind shooting for "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" while battling dengue

Raghav Juyal opens up about shooting for "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" despite battling dengue

Indian dancer and actor Raghav Juyal recently opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting for his latest project, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", revealing that he was battling dengue at the time.

In a recent interview, Juyal spoke about the difficulties he faced during the shoot, admitting that it was a struggle to maintain his energy levels and stay focused while dealing with the illness. However, he also explained that he was determined to complete the shoot and deliver his best performance despite the setback.

"I had dengue at the time and it was a tough time for me, but I didn't want to let the team down. We had a limited schedule and I didn't want to cause any delays, so I pushed through and gave it my all," he said.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is an upcoming ZEE5 web series directed by Rakesh Sarang, and features Juyal in a lead role. The project marks Juyal's first major acting role, following his successful career as a dancer and choreographer.

Despite the challenges he faced during the shoot, Juyal expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work on the project, and for the support he received from the cast and crew. "It was a tough time for me, but I'm so grateful for the experience. The team was amazing and supported me throughout, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished," he added.

The web series is set to release soon, and fans are eagerly awaiting Juyal's performance in what promises to be an exciting and action-packed project.