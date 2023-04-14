Pooja Hegde candidly discusses feelings following "Cirkus" box office disappointment

Pooja Hegde admits to being upset over "Cirkus" failure but grateful for the appreciation

Indian actress Pooja Hegde has spoken candidly about her initial reaction to the underwhelming box office performance of her recent film, "Cirkus". While admitting that she was upset by the film's lack of commercial success, she expressed gratitude for the positive feedback she received from audiences and critics.

"Cirkus", a comedy directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Hegde alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Despite the star-studded cast and the director's track record of hits, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

In a recent interview, Hegde acknowledged feeling disappointment following the film's release. "I was upset, definitely. Nobody wants their film to fail. But then the feedback started coming in, and people were appreciating my work in the film. That made me feel better," she said.

Hegde, who is known for her roles in films such as "Mohenjo Daro" and "Housefull 4", went on to express her gratitude for the support she received from fans and critics. "I'm so grateful for the love that people have shown me. It's not easy to bounce back after a setback, but I'm determined to keep working hard and doing my best," she added.

Despite the disappointment of "Cirkus", Hegde has a number of upcoming projects to look forward to, including the highly-anticipated film "Radhe Shyam" opposite Prabhas.