Pooja Hegde candidly discusses feelings following "Cirkus" box office disappointment

Indian actress Pooja Hegde has spoken candidly about her initial reaction to the underwhelming box office performance of her recent film, "Cirkus". While admitting that she was upset by the film's lack of commercial success, she expressed gratitude for the positive feedback she received from audiences and critics.
"Cirkus", a comedy directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Hegde alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Despite the star-studded cast and the director's track record of hits, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office.
In a recent interview, Hegde acknowledged feeling disappointment following the film's release. "I was upset, definitely. Nobody wants their film to fail. But then the feedback started coming in, and people were appreciating my work in the film. That made me feel better," she said.
Hegde, who is known for her roles in films such as "Mohenjo Daro" and "Housefull 4", went on to express her gratitude for the support she received from fans and critics. "I'm so grateful for the love that people have shown me. It's not easy to bounce back after a setback, but I'm determined to keep working hard and doing my best," she added.
Despite the disappointment of "Cirkus", Hegde has a number of upcoming projects to look forward to, including the highly-anticipated film "Radhe Shyam" opposite Prabhas.
Experts have just branded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘beyond mad’
Vogue expected to invite Meghan Markle so that she along with Kim Kardashian could create 'attention,' expert
Meghan Markle ‘can’t even muster a good excuse’ experts believe, despite being the ‘whiny distant cousin’
Britney Spears' bombshell memoir will hit the book stores in fall, reveals publishing insider
Meghan Markle slammed for being unable to handle her ‘emotional’ consequences of leaving royal life
Jennifer Garner expresses her wish to work alongside Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon in 'The Morning Show'