Yes, we all need a three-day weekend

According to health researchers at the University of South Australia, a long weekend is good for our health, as new research has shown that people tend to display more active and healthy behaviours when they are on holiday, even if it's only for a three-day break.

The study, which assessed the changes in daily movements before, during, and after holidays, found that people generally took an average of two to three holidays, each lasting about 12 days, over a 13-month period.

The most common holiday type was outdoor recreation, followed by family and social events, rest and relaxation, and non-leisure pursuits like caring for others or home renovations.

The research also showed that people engaged in 13% more moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day, were 5% less sedentary each day, and slept 4% more each day while on holiday.

According to Dr Ty Ferguson, a researcher at UniSA, the study demonstrates that people tend to exhibit healthier behaviours when they are on vacation. Dr Ferguson noted that people often alter their regular routines during vacation, leading to changes in their movement patterns.

The study revealed that physical activity increased, and sedentary behaviour decreased during vacation time. Furthermore, on average, people obtained an additional 21 minutes of sleep each day while on vacation, which can have a positive impact on physical and mental health, such as improved mood, cognitive function, productivity, and a reduced risk of various health problems such as diabetes, obesity, depression, and cardiovascular disease.

Interestingly, the study also found that the benefits of vacations increased with the length of time of the vacation.

The study relied on data from the Annual Rhythms in Adults’ lifestyle and health study, which tracked 308 adults (average age 40.4 years) using fitness trackers for 24 hours a day over a 13-month period, and analysed minute-by-minute movement behaviour data to compare pre-holiday, during-holiday, and post-holiday movement behaviours.

According to Prof Carol Maher, a senior researcher at UniSA, the study supports the idea of a four-day workweek, which many companies are now experimenting with. She notes that employees have reported less stress, burnout, fatigue, better mental health, and an improved work-life balance when working shorter weeks.

The study found that people have healthier lifestyle patterns when taking a short break, such as a three-day weekend, and this increased physical activity and sleep can have positive effects on mental and physical health, contributing to the benefits of a four-day workweek.

Additionally, the study revealed that even after a short holiday, people's increased sleep levels persisted for two weeks, indicating that the health benefits of a three-day break can extend beyond the holiday itself. In light of these findings, Prof Maher suggests that the long weekend should be embraced as a way to enhance physical and mental well-being, especially as the world adapts to a new normal.