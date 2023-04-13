HBO exec dodges questions on J.K. Rowling's transphobia

Warner Bros. Discovery recently confirmed the production of a Harry Potter TV show, with franchise creator J.K. Rowling set to executive produce.

However, the announcement was met with scrutiny due to Rowling's history of transphobia.

At a Q&A session following the announcement of the Harry Potter TV show, a reporter asked Max and HBO Content Head Casey Bloys about J.K. Rowling's controversial reputation and how it might impact the production.

However, Bloys declined to answer the question, stating that it was not the appropriate forum and that the topic was complex and nuanced.

““Our priority is what’s on the screen,” Bloys said. “Obviously, the ‘Harry Potter’ story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen.”

Regarding Rowling’s involvement with the show, Bloys said that “She’s an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that.”

Despite pushback against new releases from the franchise due to Rowling's involvement, including calls for a boycott of the recent video game Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter brand continues to perform well financially.