Prince Harry ‘real driving force’ behind royal rift: ‘Meghan Markle did nothing’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of being the ‘driving force’ behind the entire fight against the royals.
These claims and warnings have been issued by royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson.
His admissions have been published in a book, and cite a well-placed Palace aide as the source.
Mr Jobson claims “'Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened'.”
According to the DailyMail “There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan's hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known'.”
