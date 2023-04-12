When will matric exams start in Karachi?

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Wednesday issued the schedule for the annual examination of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part-I and II.
According to the schedule released by the board on Wednesday, matriculation exams will kick start on May 8. It was further learnt that the science group exams will be held in the morning while general exams will be held in the evening.
The Matric board chairman said that the roll number slips will be issued soon. Regular candidates can get hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools while admit cards will be dispatched to the residential address of the private candidates.
