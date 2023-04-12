How to watch King Charles coronation in US?

The BBC has announced its full programme schedule for the coronation of King Charles.

The coronation of The King and The Queen Consort takes place on Saturday 6 May 2023.

People will be able to watch the historic event and the Coronation Concert on BBC TV and iPlayer.

The coronation on Saturday 6 May will be the centrepiece of live coverage with ceremonial events including the Westminster Abbey service broadcast across the BBC.

A live broadcast will cover all of the ceremonial events as they unfold throughout the day, from the early military movements to the formal processions in the lead up to the Westminster Abbey service.

Details of how to watch the coronation in the United States have not yet been confirmed, but ABC News and Sky News have typically broadcast other big royal events. CNN and Fox News are expected to report from Westminster Abbey.