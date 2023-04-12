UEFA Champions League quarter finals: How to livestream tournament

The UEFA Champions League has returned for the quarterfinals after a two-week break. —UEFA

The UEFA Champions League has returned for the quarterfinals after a two-week break. However, it can be challenging for football fans in the US to find a reliable source to stream the matches. To help in catching every game, we have compiled a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Champions League online this year, including a few options that allow you to stream the games for free.



Only select Champions League games will be aired on live TV, unlike most sports in the US. If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch some games on CBS for English commentary, or TUDN and UniMás for Spanish commentary. Nonetheless, to watch every match live online this year, you'll need to subscribe to the streaming service, Paramount+.

Here are the options available for streaming Champions League games online:

Paramount+

The best place to watch the Champions League online this year is CBS's streaming service, Paramount+. It is the only way to stream every single match. To watch live Champions League games, you'll need the Premium plan, which provides access to CBS livestreams and removes ads for on-demand content. The Premium plan costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, with a seven-day free trial to get free Champions League livestreams online for a week.

DirecTV Stream

With CBS, TUDN, and UniMás in its 100+ Choice package channel lineup, DirecTV Stream is another reliable way to get Champions League livestreams online. Although it won't provide access to every match, you can still watch a significant portion of the tournament's matches online. The service offers a 14-day money-back guarantee for testing it out, after which you'll have to pay the Choice package's $84.99 monthly fee.

According to Rolling Stone, another option is to subscribe to a live TV streaming service like fuboTV. Although it won't offer access to every game, you can livestream any matches shown on CBS, TUDN, and UniMás with your fuboTV subscription. With over 200 live TV channels, fuboTV will come in handy for much more than just the Champions League. You can check it out for free with a seven-day trial, after which fuboTV plans start at $74.99 a month.

Currently, Oddsmakers have Man City as the favourite to win the Champions League with odds of +225, followed by Bayern, Napoli, and Real Madrid, in that order.

Champions League schedule for 2023

The 2022-23 Champions League commenced in September of the previous year, but it was paused in November due to the World Cup and resumed on February 14. The quarterfinals, which comprise two legs, will take place on April 11-12 and April 18-19. The semifinals will occur in May, and the pinnacle of the tournament, the Champions League final, will be held on June 10 in Istanbul.



Here’s the Champions League schedule for the next few games:



Tuesday, April 11

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich at 3 pm ET

Benfica vs Inter Milan at 3 pm ET