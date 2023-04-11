3 terrorists gunned down in Bannu operation: ISPR

Security forces cordon off a street. — AFP/File

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district.

The ISPR said in a statement that there was a fierce exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists during the operation in the district's Nurar area in which the terrorists were killed. It added that weapons and ammunition were recovered.

The ISPR said the three terrorists had been involved in activities against security forces and killing citizens. "The locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the statement added.

The development comes as security forces have ramped up operations against militants across the country after an uptick in terror activities.

Last week, eight terrorists, including a commander, were killed in an IBO in South Waziristan's Shin Warsak area.