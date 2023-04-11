‘Hellbound’ star Yoo Ah In investigated for use of the drug Zolpidem

His urine sample tested positive for the use of marijuana and Propofol

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In is being investigated for the use of the drug Zolpidem by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. They gave an update on the investigation on April 11th, stating:

“In a recent investigation, actor Yoo Ah In was suspected of using zolpidem. We plan to summon him for further investigation soon.”

The case originally began when the actor came under suspicion of illegally using the drug Propofol for which he provided both a urine and drug sample. His urine sample tested positive for the use of marijuana and Propofol while his hair sample showed traces of cocaine and ketamine.

The doctor suspected of providing him with Propofol was later arrested and is suspected of abusing the drug himself as well.