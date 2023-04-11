Blackpink has hit 1.2 billion views on their ‘How You Like That’ MV

K-pop group Blackpink has achieved 1.2 billion views on the music video for their track How You Like That on Youtube. This is their fifth music video to achieve the feat.
The MV was initially released back in June 2020 which means it took around two years and nine months for it to clear the mark on April 11th. Their other music videos to have crossed 1.2 billion views are DDU-DU DD-DU, Kill This Love, As If It’s Your Last and BOOMBAYAH.
Additionally, this is the group’s sixth Youtube video overall to have crossed the benchmark since their performance video for How You Like That already crossed 1.3 billion views previously.
