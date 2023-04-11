Taylor Swift friends to ‘set her up’ with ‘next love’ at Met Gala 2023

Taylor Swift is now reportedly a single woman after her split from long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Now, it seems like the singer’s friends could be looking for an opportunity to find her next boyfriend.

Fresh off the weekend news that she and Alwyn have broken up, a Swift source told Page Six, “I’m sure her friends will set her up with her next love. Taylor loves a London boy.”

Swift and Alywn kept their relationship private while living together in a sprawling $8.7 million house in a celebrity enclave in London.

Despite reports that the married while living there, sources have denied the rumour to the outlet.

However, the publication suggested that the Lavender Haze crooner has reportedly met her last two — British actor Tom Hiddleston, who she dated in the summer of 2016; and British actor Joe Alwyn, from whom she’s split after six years — at the 2016 Met Gala.

Coincidently, the Met Gala is just shy of a month and the singer has a conspicuously open date on her Eras Tour: May 1 aka Met Gala day.

Swift is currently performing shows throughout North America on The Eras Tour. A week before news broke of her split from Alwyn, she surprised the audience by swapping out Folklore track Invisible String, which focuses on two soulmates, with The 1, a song that instead centres around a lost love and remembering what was once had, per People Magazine.

Following her three latest concerts in Arlington, Texas earlier this month, the Grammy-winning artist was spotted shooting a music video late last week in Liverpool, England. Her next shows are on April 13, 14 and 15 in Tampa, Florida.