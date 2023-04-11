Queen Elizabeth’s surprising move to protect Prince William over Prince Harry laid bare

While Queen Elizabeth II was concerned for both of her grandsons’ safety, she may have had her biases in place given.

ITV’s new series The Real Crown revealed the family’s different attitude towards Prince William and Prince Harry that could be seen as sowing the seeds of souring ties that have driven a massive wedge between the now estranged brothers, via Express.co.uk.

The former head of the Army spilled the beans on one of his private audiences with the late monarch regarding her two grandsons.

Sir Mike Jackson, Chief of the General Staff from 2003 to 2006, said the Queen told him of the need for both princes to serve in the forces but only Harry should be sent to war.

“She told me my grandsons have taken my shilling and therefore they must do their duty,” he revealed. “But it was decided that for William as heir to the heir the risk was too great. But for his younger brother the risk was acceptable.”

The retired general, 79, explained that he had a meeting with the Queen “once or twice a year” and faced a rigorous grilling – but it was an unwritten rule that what was said remained between them.

“I will break the rule by revealing what went on this one occasion when she was very clear.” He continued, “You need to have done your homework. She is very wise.”

In his explosive memoir, Spare, released in January 2023, Prince Harry detailed the rough childhood he experienced in the royal family. He claimed that throughout his life, he was called a ‘spare’ as his older brother William was the ‘heir.’