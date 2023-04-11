Michael Irvin breaks silence with excited response to UFC fight in Brazil. azfamily.com

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has faced a series of challenges after a female employee of a local hotel accused him of making "harassing and inappropriate" comments towards her in the hotel's lobby.

The charges led to his removal from the NFL Network's panel and Super Bowl week coverage, leaving "The Playmaker" as he’s affectionately known, out of the loop for some time.

Currently, Irvin is embroiled in a legal battle with the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. His legal team has filed three separate lawsuits, including one for a huge $100 million filed in Texas, which has since been dropped. However, a third lawsuit was filed recently, reportedly for an undisclosed amount. Due to the ongoing investigation, Irvin has been uncharacteristically quiet.

However, Irvin recently responded to a tweet from a fan, which suggested that he should have stayed in Miami to enjoy Hurricanes alumni weekend and see the UFC fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Irvin reportedly struggled to find a place in Brazil to watch the fight, but he eventually did. Like many others who watched Adesanya defeat Pereira, Irvin was hyped and excited.

Irvin's excitement reached a fever pitch during the fight. He found a spot in Brazil to watch the fight with strangers, and he exclaimed, "Did y'all see that!? I found a spot in Brazil to watch the fight! Oh my God! I don't even know these jokers! But we watched the fight together! …. Oh my god, we're going to have a three! We're going to it together! I was hiding from these, and they found me in Brazil!"

Since the investigation began, Irvin has been absent from his weekly spot on ESPN's "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith. In a recent episode of Smith's "Know Mercy" podcast, Smith stated that he watched the video and saw only a 45-second conversation between Irvin and the woman. While Smith has no idea what was said, he expects the authorities to do their due diligence and sort out the matter. Until then, he is eagerly waiting for his good friend to return to the set of the NFL Network and ESPN.