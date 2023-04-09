Hema Malini Expresses Disappointment Over Lack of Roles Written for Female Actors in Bollywood

Hema Malini talks about gender roles in industry

Bollywood veteran actress Hema Malini has expressed her views on the lack of roles written for female actors in the Indian film industry. The actress, who has been in the industry for over five decades, stated that great roles are often "written specially" for male actors, and not for female actors like her.

In an interview with a leading Indian daily, Hema Malini said that she has not been getting any exciting scripts lately, and that good roles are hard to come by for female actors. The actress added that while male actors often have roles written specifically for them, female actors are not given the same opportunities.

Hema Malini is known for her iconic roles in movies like "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Sholay", and "Dream Girl", which earned her the title of "Dream Girl" of Bollywood. However, the actress has not appeared in any major films in recent years and has been focusing on her political career.

The issue of gender inequality in the Indian film industry has been a hot topic for years, with many female actors speaking out about the lack of opportunities and pay parity. While there have been some improvements in recent years, the industry still has a long way to go in terms of gender equality.

Hema Malini's comments have once again highlighted the need for more inclusive and diverse storytelling in the Indian film industry. As the industry continues to evolve, it is important for filmmakers to create roles that are not only written for male actors but also showcase the talent of female actors.