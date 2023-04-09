Rob Lowe surprises son with sobriety chip on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe surprised son John Owen Lowe with a five-year sobriety chip on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Speaking about supporting each other on the journey to quit drinking, the actor said:

"Well, we do and … to be able to share recovery," Rob said. "You know, you're in recovery. I’m in recovery. I’ve got 33 years in recovery – changed our lives."

Lowe added, "Johnny’s got five years. In fact, Johnny’s five-year birthday was on Saturday, and Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip. I love you, proud of you … proud of you buddy."

"Speechless, and I usually have a witty retort," the 28-year-old writer said. "I don’t have one for that … that was really nice of you."

"When you consider what [my dad] went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades. . . . To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that’s the day-to-day example he sets," John told People in 2022.

Rob and Jon Lowe star together in Netflix’s Unstable which premiered March 30. The duo portrays estranged father and son Ellis and Jackson. The father and son are also the co-creators of the sitcom.