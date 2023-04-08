University of Oklahoma shooter alert might have been a prank

Authorities respond to reports of shots fired at the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus on Friday.— KOCO TV

Nearly 90 minutes after the University of Oklahoma issued a warning that an active shooter might be present on campus on Friday, officials announced that the university's campus in the city of Norman is safe and that there is no threat to the neighbourhood.

Eric Foster, a trooper with the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol, told CNN that the campus is secure and that no injuries have been recorded. An "all clear" alert was also sent by university police.

The police now believe that the "University of Oklahoma active shooter" call may have been a ruse of some sort, reported BNO News.

“After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled,” the university said on Twitter at 10:53 pm CT Friday.

An hour prior to this tweet, around 9.30 pm CT, the university had warned people on the campus of an active shooter, urging them to “take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

The University also said after the warning that police were investigating the “possible shots fired” on school grounds.

“Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place,” an official tweet read.



After authorities cleared the campus late Friday, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.