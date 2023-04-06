King Charles warned of 'more fireworks ahead': Harry seems to derail monarch's bid for truce

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are yet to confirm whether they will attend next month's Coronation at Westminster Cathedral, could derail king Charles III's bid to repair fractured relationship with the Sussexes.



The Duke of Sussex has scuppered his father's hopes of truce, an expert has claimed.



Meghan and Harry, who are invited to attend the event, would continue to make wave, a US-based royal commentator Hilary Fordwich has said.

"Time is on the side of both King Charles III and Prince William because the wheels of the institution of monarchy will continue to turn. But not so for one with no real role," Fordwich told Express UK.



She added: "Therefore, we can, with quite a degree of certainty, envisage more fireworks ahead as while uneasy lies the head that wears a crown, the lack of a crown and no real role are even more unsettling for the spare."

King Charles has sent an invite to his son Harry despite the Duke's accusations against the royals including claims of “unconscious bias” towards his wife in his memoir Spare. But, Harry does not seem to respond positively to his father as he has reportedly set some conditions to attend the ceremony.