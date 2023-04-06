Lucasfilm woos Donald Glover for 'Lando'

Donald Glover confirmed talks with Lucasfilm for Disney Plus Lando Calrissian series.

Speaking to GQ, the Atlanta star confirmed the talks with Lucasfilm.

"Lando is definitely somebody I'd like to hang out with," Glover said. "I mean we're talking about it. That's as much as I can say, you know, without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down."

Though he was unable to reveal if the show is in active development or if he has a role in it at all, Glover did make clear that he'd be up for playing Lando again if the project was done right.

"I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time to be him," Glover said. "It just needs to be the right way to do it."

He continued. "I'm not interested in doing anything that's just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be."

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm and Disney are since mum about the series after it was announced in December 2020.

"The galaxy's favourite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for Disney+," it said at the time. "Justin Simien is in the early stages of developing the project."