Wisconsin Supreme Court election: What did Janet Protasiewicz say after winning

Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal Milwaukee County judge, easily defeated her rival on Tuesday in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. The winner of the election will probably decide the future of abortion rights and other important issues in the most important presidential contest.



The state Supreme Court currently has a 4-3 conservative majority, which has aided the right in keeping control of the Republican-majority legislature. Yet, Protasiewicz's victory might introduce a fresh check on the state GOP.

For a judicial race, the debate between Janet Protasiewicz and conservative former state Supreme Court Judge Dan Kelly has been particularly heated. The two engaged in a single general election discussion that was sharp, and both sides traded vicious attack advertisements, according to local reports.

Tuesday night, Kelly conceded defeat but attacked the newly-elected justice in his concession address. "I wish in circumstances like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent, but I do not have a worthy opponent." He said she would damage the integrity of the court.



Protasiewicz's tone was more upbeat. She explained it at her victory night celebration by saying: "It implies that our democracy will always win."

"Too many people have attempted to undermine the people's will. The outcome today demonstrates Wisconsinites' faith in democracy and the democratic system."

The election has attracted international media attention as well as a flood of funding.

According to WisPolitics.com, spending in the election surged, substantially surpassing the previous state judicial race record.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election might also have consequences for the pivotal swing state's 2024 presidential election.



"This is the most consequential race facing Wisconsin in decades," said Brian Schimming, the chair of the state Republican Party.

Millions were invested in the campaign by pro- and anti-abortion organisations. It has taken on a significant role in the campaign for Janet Protasiewicz and her allies.

"Reproductive freedom and access to safe and legal abortion is the central, defining issue in this race,” Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said in an interview.

Thumbnail image shows Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal Milwaukee County judge, easily defeated her rival on Tuesday in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. — Fox11online via Protasiewicz campaign


