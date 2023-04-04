Donald Trump might plead not guilty

Donald Trump, 76, is the first former US president to be charged with a crime.— AFP

Donald Trump, a former US president, has been seeking legal advice at Trump Tower in New York City as he gets ready to face historically significant criminal accusations.

His payment of hush money to an adult film star who said they had a sexual relationship just before the 2016 election has become the subject of an investigation. He contests his guilt.

Authorities have enhanced security measures because they anticipate Tuesday's protests outside the Manhattan court to be violent.

Many law enforcement and court personnel, as well as Secret Service agents, are anticipated to accompany Trump through the streets of New York to the Lower Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday morning.

The hearing is slated to begin at about 14:15 local time and will include a comprehensive explanation of the allegations he is facing. His attorneys have already declared that he will enter a not-guilty plea.

A person impersonating a Fox News host, lies on the ground holding a stuffed pig in the likeness of former US President Donald Trump, near Trump Tower in New York City on April 3, 2023.— AFP

The Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg's office is where the former president is anticipated to turn himself up first. The charges will next be read to him in court, at which point he will enter a plea.

A motion to allow cameras inside the courtroom was made by the media, but Trump's legal team objected because they claimed it would "create a circus-like environment during the arraignment."

But, on Monday evening, Judge Merchan decided that a few photographers would be permitted to take images for a little while before the actual arraignment begins.

People line up for a meal outside of Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City.— AFP

The former president is anticipated to be granted bail and return to his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. He has scheduled a speech for 20:15 local time there.

Millions of people closely followed his journey from Palm Beach to Manhattan on Monday at noon via the Trump plane tracker.

President Joe Biden, at an event in the state of Minnesota on Monday, told reporters he had no concerns about unrest in New York, saying: "I have faith in the New York Police Department."

Why did Trump get arrested?

In 2016, a few days before Trump was elected president, adult film star Stormy Daniels received a wire transfer for $130,000 from Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Daniels claimed this was hush money.

What does hush money mean? Daniels received the money in return for keeping silent about a supposed liaison she had with Trump.

In connection with the payments made to Daniels, Cohen pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion and campaign finance violations in 2018. He was given a three-year prison sentence but was freed in the middle of the COVID-19 epidemic in mid-2020.

Republicans unite?

An independent prosecutor is looking into any potential role Trump played in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, as well as his handling and keeping of classified documents after he left the White House.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump argue with journalists outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City.— AFP

In the swing state of Georgia, Trump is under investigation for pressuring officials to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory there — including a taped phone call in which he asked the secretary of state to "find" enough votes to reverse the result.

Biden, knowing anything he might say could fuel Trump's complaints of a politically "weaponized" judicial system, is one of the few Democrats maintaining silence over the indictment of his political rival.

Republicans have largely rallied around Trump, including his rival in the party's presidential primary, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the indictment "un-American."

But some Republicans bristled at the prospect of a twice-impeached president facing multiple legal probes seeking the party's nomination.

Some observers believe the indictment bodes ill for Trump's 2024 chances, while others say it could boost his support.

A CNN poll Monday found that 94 % of Democrats surveyed approved of the grand jury´s decision to indict Trump while 79 % of Republicans disapproved.