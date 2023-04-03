Wahab Riaz announces 'special' Ramadan sports series

Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/@@WahabViki

Wahab Riaz, Test cricketer and adviser to Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on sports and youth affairs, is prepared to host a special Ramadan sports series.

The 37-year-old all-rounder has been proactively working toward the betterment of sports in Punjab and frequently visits sports facilities ever since he has taken charge. The cricketer has also directed relevant authorities to upgrade sports grounds in Lahore.

Riaz, on Sunday, made an announcement to kickstart the first-ever Ramadan sports series, which is scheduled to begin from April 7 to 11 at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

The veteran cricketer, taking to his Twitter, shared the exciting update with his followers and fans while sharing the tournament's poster.

The events of badminton, cricket (tape ball), football, hockey, kabaddi, and table tennis will be held during the series. Players from across the province will compete in high-class facilities.

Riaz thanked the authorities for helping him in launching the Ramadan series. "Punjab’s best athletes in six major sports will compete for championship and win the highest prize money in our history. I want to thank Ali Randhawa and Rafia Haider, secretary sports and all elite departments for their efforts to make it possible," he wrote.

It must be noted here that Riaz was named in Punjab's caretaker government as sports minister. He had requested the provincial government to let him play the recently concluded PSL 8 before taking the oath.

He represented Peshawar under the captaincy of Babar Azam in PSL 8. Wahab took 10 wickets in 11 matches this year. Overall, he is the highest wicket-taker in PSL with 113 scalps.