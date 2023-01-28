Social media in frenzy over Wahab Riaz's appointment as sports minister

An undated photograph of Wahab Riaz. — AFP/File

Social media users, excited over the appointment of Pakistan veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz as the caretaker sports minister, have kicked up a meme storm.

Fans of the sport took to Twitter to congratulate the cricketer for his appointment as soon as the news of the appointment was made public — and, of course, to share memes and jokes regarding the appointment.

One user shared a cheeky meme regarding Riaz’s inexperience in office.

While another user shared a viral meme format with the caption: “Wahab Riaz after being named as Punjab’s caretaker sports minister “



Yet another wrote: “Wahab Riaz as sports minister:”



Many used a meme format of Riaz himself when in an interview he said: "Mujhy khud nhi pta krna kia hai [I don’t want to know what it is]."



One Twitter user posted the meme with the caption: “Very interesting to know that Wahab Riaz will be the sports minister in Punjab. Should we congratulate him? I am confused”



Interestingly, the internet immediately compared Riaz's appointment to Anil Kapoor's situation in Bollywood's super hit movie ‘Naik' where the actor is made the chief minister for a day.



Many were also tickled by the idea that Riaz would be the first sports minister who would actively be playing on the field.

One user posted: “Wahab Riaz will be the first sports minister, who will play Pakistan Super League (PSL).”

Riaz, who is currently playing for Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023, will take over as the largest province's sports minister in due time, the pacer confirmed to Geosuper.tv.

The left-arm bowler has taken 237 wickets for Pakistan in 156 international games across all formats.

It is worth mentioning here that the 37-year-old bowler was a member of the national team that won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Following the selection of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the caretaker government in Punjab, the 11-person cabinet's names were confirmed.

With the dissolution of the assembly, Pervez Elahi's nearly six-month-long tumultuous stint at the top post ended along with the dissolution of his cabinet.