BTS’ Suga to drop his first official solo album

Suga from the K-pop group BTS is all set to release his first-ever official solo album. He announced on April 3rd that he will be releasing new music later in the month called D-Day.



The solo album will be the third part of his Agust D trilogy which initially began with the two mixtapes Agust D and D-2. He will be exploring “the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist.”

He will release the pre-release track for the album on April 7th while the album itself will be coming out on April 21st. He will also be the first member of BTS to be going on a solo tour later this month.

Additionally, he will be appearing in his own solo documentary as well where he takes the viewers on a road trip across several cities.