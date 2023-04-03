Likely coaching staff for Pakistan during World Cup year

Mickey Arthur (left) in conversation with Najam Sethi. — PSL/File

Following reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reached an agreement with former head coach Mickey Arthur — who is set to return as the head of the national team's coaching staff — other people who are expected to join the staff are Grant Bradburn, Andrew Puttick and Morne Morkel.

Reports claimed that Mickey — who coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 — will bring Grant Bradburn (assistant coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), and Morne Morkel (bowling coach) into the coaching staff.

Moreover, Cliffe Deacon will continue his role as the team's physio whereas Drikus Simon will be retained as strength and conditioning coach.



Arthur and his team are waiting for final confirmation from the PCB and also Pakistani visas, following which they will come to the country to sign the contract.

Arthur is set to go back after signing, while Bradburn is likely to lead the national team's coaching staff for the home ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

Morkel will join the team after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former coach is likely to perform his duties on-ground only during the ICC World Cup and Test tour of Australia at the end of this year. During the rest of the tours, Mickey will be available online. In his absence, Bradburn will be the head coach.

Due to his full-time contract with Derbyshire, Mickey will be available to the national team partially on the ground.

The PCB is likely to make an official announcement in this regard within two to three days.

International assignments this year

Pakistan Test tour to Sri Lanka — July

Pakistan ODI tour of Afghanistan — August (not confirmed)

ACC Asia Cup — September (Scheduled yet to be announced)

ICC World Cup 2023 — October-November (Schedule yet to be announced)

Pakistan tour of Australia — December, 2022- Jan, 2023