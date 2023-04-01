Royal family sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as 'potential source of leaks'

Senior members of the royal family avoid meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they fear any of their discussion with the couple could become the part of the Sussexes's shows.

Royal family have apparently lost all trust in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and are having to be extremely careful sharing any information with the couple.



Meghan and Harry have proven with Netflix documentaries, interviews and books that they are happy to speak out on and profit from the British Monarchy's alleged wrongdoings.



A royal columnist has claimed that some members of the family are scared to speak to them for fear their comments will not be confidential. The California-based couple are now being seen as a potential source of leaks and some feel under threat.

"Who knows what they'll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the Coronation?" News Corp's Louise Roberts previously told Sky News Australia.

He went on claiming that anyone who could be close to them, for example, Prince William and Kate Middleton, won't tell them anything.

"Everyone's terrified ... everything's for sale - every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit."

Royal commentator Joshua Rom believes Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles's coronation in order to remain relevant in the eyes of those funding and consuming their other projects. They need to continue their links to the institution, they have planned to have future projects - Meghan reportedly has a book in the works," Rom told Fox News.