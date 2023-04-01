WhatsApp to roll out new privacy feature soon

WhatsApp's privacy advertisement seen on a newspaper's page. — AFP/File

In an attempt to make the users' experience better, WhatsApp will provide more privacy options by letting them "lock chats' with the new update, the WABetainfo reported.



As per the WhatsApp news tracker, the new "lock chats" feature is currently under development and the Meta-owned messaging app will release it once it is ready. It will be available to the beta testers first in the future update of the app's version.

The feature would allow the users to hide the chats and keep them hidden. Through this update, users will be able to lock specific chats using their fingerprint or passcode. This would provide an extra layer of protection to the users who could easily keep their sensitive conversations safe from prying eyes.

— WaBetaInfo

This screenshot shows that WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow you to lock your most private chats right within the chat’s contact or group info.

"After adding a chat to the list of your locked chats, it will be only available within this screen and, once a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user’s fingerprint or passcode, making it nearly impossible for anyone else to open the chat," said the app-tracking website.

A locked chat cannot be opened without a fingerprint or passcode and if someone else tries to open the chat and fails to provide the necessary authentication, they will have to clear the chat to be able to open it.

This feature would prevent others from reading and peeking at your messages and through this feature, media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat won't be saved in the phone's gallery automatically.