Friday March 31, 2023
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth realised they were 'very different people': A source reveals

Reese Witherspoon 'has her hand in a lot of pots,' the sources cite reasons for her 'difficult' divorce decision with Jim Toth

By Web Desk
March 31, 2023
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's divorce was down to their different preferences and perceptions of life.

A new source has revealed to PEOPLE that it was "very difficult" for Reese Witherspoon to accept that her husband, Jim Toth and she were "two very different people."

The source also told the outlet that Toth, 52, "prefers less frenzy," meanwhile Witherspoon, 47, "has her hand in a lot of pots."

"They've been spending less and less time together while she was working," and after a decade of getting married, they recently "found themselves with fewer interests in common," the source added.

The source describes the Pleasantville actress as "headstrong and focused" while Toth is said to be "more laid-back."