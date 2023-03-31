Clint Eastwood to make last film of his career at Warner Bros

50 films and more than six decades later, actor and director Clint Eastwood is considering retirement.

According to DiscussingFilm, Eastwood has begun work on what is being dubbed his final film.

The film is expected to be made with Warner Bros, where Eastwood has been developing projects for nearly 50 years. Since the release of Gran Torino in 2008, Eastwood has directed solely for Warner Bros, directing 10 more films for the studio including Invictus, Sully, American Sniper and Richard Jewell. His latest film, Cry Macho, was released by HBOMax and Warner Bros in September 2021.

The studio's eagerness to work with Eastwood comes as a surprise after new CEO David Zaslav acquisition of WarnerMedia in 2022. Zaslav questioned those who were involved in greenlighting Cry Macho solely due to Eastwood's involvement.

"We don't owe anyone any favors," Zaslav said. But the recent news suggests that the executive may have changed his tune.