'Without Hagrid, there’s no Hogwarts', Tom Felton writes in tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter star Tom Felton reminisced about time on set with the late ‘Robbie Coltrane’ who played one of the film’s most loved characters, Hagrid.

Felton wrote an essay to commemorate Coltrane’s 73rd birthday.

In the essay shared with E! News Felton recalled the actor he described as “endlessly playful,” “constantly cheeky” and “always kind.”

“Do the math: You were either one of the kids, or you were one of the grown-ups. Unless, that is, you were Robbie Coltrane,” Felton writes.



“Somehow, Robbie managed to be an adult and a child at the same time, maintaining a foot in both camps.”

“We just wanted to be, well, kids — mischievous, impish and high-spirited. But so did Robbie,” Felton writes. “He had more mischief in him than a common room full of Slytherins. He could fool around with the best of us. He might have had the mind of an adult, but he truly had the heart of a child.”

He added, “Robbie was always looking to lighten the mood and make us laugh.”

Although always playful, Felton says Coltrane was a professional and the cast “learned our trade from watching him” given he “set a great example” to everyone on how to “nail the basic skills of being on set, but never in a boring or patronizing way.”

“He never took himself too seriously — and these characteristics lay at the heart of everything, I think, because if Robbie took himself too seriously, if he forgot what it meant to be kind, there would have been no Hagrid,” he writes.

“Without Hagrid, there’s no Hogwarts. And nobody could, would or ever will play that gentle giant half as well as my dearly missed friend Robbie Coltrane.”