Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t keep a toe out of line’: ‘Not many olive branches left’

Insiders warn even ‘one toe out of line’ could have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry banned from anything else in the future.



This warning has been issued by an insider close to Heat Magazine.

The insider started the chat off by waring, “If they put even a toe out of line, they'll be banned from future royal occasions” because there are “only so many olive branches Charles can offer.”

The same source also admitted that some members of the Firm are even feeling “baffled” by the invitation itself.

In light of this, the source also went as far as to say, “Bad behaviour will not be tolerated. Meghan and Harry are on the thinnest of ice - even if they don't seem to realise it.”