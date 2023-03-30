Kajol reviews husband Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa', calls it a 'must watch' film

'Bholaa' also features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra

Kajol writea review after watching Ajay Devgn's thriller movie Bholaa, says it's a must watch film.

Bholaa released in theatres today on March 30. Before the theatrical release, Ajay hosted a private screening which was attended by his close friends and family member including wife Kajol, son Yug and mother Tanuja.

After watching the film, his wife couldn’t stop clapping and cheering for him. She took it to her Instagram and wrote: “Full paisa vasool! @ajaydevgn was clapping and cheering throughout! #Bholaa releasing tomorrow! in 3D.”

The Singham actor has not only played a protagonist in the film but has also been a part of the film as a director. The UA certified film from CBFC has a runtime of 144.49 minutes.

Film Bholaa featuring Tabu and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles is the fourth directorial film of the veteran. The film is a Hindi remake of Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The story of the film revolves around a man who returns home to meet her daughter after ten years of imprisonment.

Bholaa also features; Deepak Dobriyal, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra and Vineet Kumar, reports Indiatoday.