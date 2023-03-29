Emily Ratajkowski is 'having fun' and 'interested in seeing' Harry Styles 'Again': Source reveals

Emily Ratajkowski wants to see Harry Styles again, a source claimed days after the model was snapped kissing the singer in Tokoyo.



On Wednesday, March 29, a source told PEOPLE that Emily Ratajkowski is "having fun" and intends to meet the "Watermelon Sugar" singer again.

The insider further revealed, "She is having fun and enjoys the attention from guys, She hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again though."



Over the past weekend the model and actress, 31, was spotted kissing the singer, 29, publically in Tokyo.