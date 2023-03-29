PAK vs NZ: How many matches will be played in Karachi?

KARACHI: In yet another change in the schedule of the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could strip Karachi of hosting one of its fixtures, according to sources.
According to sources, Karachi — which is the venue for the last four ODI matches of the series — could be stripped of hosting one fixture with Rawalpindi in line to host an additional match.
It must be noted that the schedule for the series was revised recently due to elections in Punjab.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the New Zealand men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is,” the PCB stated in a press release on March 20.
“The side will now arrive in Lahore and will play three T20Is from 14-17 April, before traveling to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April. The tour will culminate in Karachi with the remaining four ODIs to be played from 30 April to 7 May.
“This is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings. The ODIs will help Pakistan to prepare their side for the ACC Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024.”
14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore
15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore
17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore
20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi
24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi
26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Karachi
3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi
5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi
7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi
"Spain have to slightly under-perform but if that happens then we can get a positive result," says Steve Clarke
For the last match, Shoaib Akhtar advises Shadab Khan to ensure his side gives a tough time to the Afghan team
"You are champions. You will come back with a bang," wicket-keeper batter tweets
Afghanistan trumped Pakistan by seven wickets in second T20I on Sunday
Mohammad Hasnain makes revelation to host Tabish Hashmi during guest appearance on Geo News show 'Hansna Mana Hai'
Mickey Arthur says Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris are finding out pressures of international cricket