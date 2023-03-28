Rachel McAdams confesses she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

Rachel McAdams has recently shared she would return for the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rachel was asked whether she would potentially be being involved for the Mean Girls musical movie.

Gushing over Tina Fey who wrote the screenplay for original Mean Girls movie, Rachel said, “She's the greatest.”

Rachel, who is currently promoting her new movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, continued, “The original Regina George actress isn't in the works to make an appearance.”

“We'll see how it all shakes out,” added the 44-year-old actress.

Moreover, Rachel commended Renée Rapp to reprise the character in the Mean Girls Broadway musical.

“I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing,” stated the actress.

Rache pointed out, “She's already got me beat with that voice. So, I'm just excited to see her incarnation.”

“It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play, so I hope she has a great time with it. And I can't wait to see,” she added.