'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to have its premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is reportedly looking forward for a world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

The sequel film starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen, is reportedly looking to host its world premiere at the prestigious event.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold, it is a fifth movie in the series to take the world's most famous archeologist on a journey related to his family.

As reported by Variety, Dial of Destiny is expected to premiere on the second or third day i.e May 17 or 18 of the festival.

However, Dial of Destiny is not the first Indiana Jones film to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, as the archeologist was featured at the event in 2008 with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The 2008 film was directed by Steven Spielberg, and it featured the protagonist looking for an ancient alien relic hidden in the middle of Peru.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set in 1969, the film follows Jones, who is anxious about how former Nazi scientists will be in charge of developing a space program to ensure victory for the United States.