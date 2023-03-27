K-pop band NCT’s sub-unit DOJAEJUNG unveil new teaser

They will be releasing the MV teaser for their title track on April 16th

K-pop group NCT 127 will be coming out with a subunit called DOJAEJUNG and has revealed new teasers for their debut. It consists of three members from the group including Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.

Their debut mini-album called Perfume will be released on April 17th and the newly released tracklist shows that it will include six songs. The tracks will be called Perfume (Title Track) Kiss, Dive, Strawberry Sunday, Can We Go Back and lastly, Ordinary.

Additionally, they also revealed the comeback schedule for the mini-album on March 27th. The schedule is formatted as an ingredient or process list for making a perfume, with typical schedule titles replaced by Top Note, Middle Note, Blending Process, The Moments of Scents, etc.

